‘PDM behind sleeplessness at Bani Gala’

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has claimed that the public popularity of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has deprived Bani Gala and company of night sleep.

Reacting to a statement of Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan, she said he should stop worrying about the PDM and prepare to go to jail now. “The PDM will put Alibaba and 40 thieves to Adiala and Attock jails. It will collect billions of rupees from sugar, flour and drug thieves,” she claimed. The PDM Gujranwala and Karachi rallies have caused a stir in Bani Gala. Out of fear, the “puppet” government has shut down mobile and Internet services across Quetta. The slogan of "Respect the Vote" is no longer Nawaz Sharif's slogan but become the slogan of every Pakistani, she added.