Career counselling; questions and answers

Q: Sir, I have a master degree in HRM which I passed in (2015-2017) from Punjab University and currently I am teaching in a reputable school in Lahore. But, now I want to shift into HR domain which is relevant to my master degree. Please, suggest what should I do? Your expert opinion and suggestion will be very helpful. I hope you will answer my query soon. (Fareeha Muneer – Lahore)

Ans: Dear Fareeha, HRM is known as a major area in business industry. Also, it’s very suitable for females if they do this with passion and interest. I hope you can get a position in any reputable organization once you apply for a job. If you are unable to find a job, I’ll suggest you to do an internship in the relevant field, this will help you to gain experience in your field and you’ll definitely get more opportunities to boost your career. I wish you best of luck for your future success.

Q: Respected sir, I passed Intermediate (Pre-Engineering) this year with 70% marks. I am confused about which university/programme /degree I should choose. I hope you will be kind to give me your suggestion about course and university. (Nableela Naeem – Lalamusa)

Ans: Dear Miss Nabeela, I think you should decide and finalize subjects which you are interested in, what programme/degree you want to study and whether in Pakistan or in a foreign country. Second important thing is the location where you live in Pakistan. Last but not least, your financial background. So, I would like you to let me know all these things before I can advise you for a suitable course, degree and university.

Q: Dear Abidi Sahib, I have recently passed my Masters in Business Administration with HR. Sir, I passed my MBA with 2.73 CGPA. Now I want to do job. Your guidance in finalizing the best suitable profession shall be highly appreciated. (Shaakira Qureshi – Karachi)

Ans: Shaakira, my advice to you is that you should pursue a relevant career that is HRM as you studied it at master’s level. Having an HR related academic background you can learn more about Finance, Marketing, decision making and other relative matters of business, etc. However, if you face any difficulty in getting a job relevant to your field/degree, I’ll advise you to find an internship paid or even unpaid as it’ll provide you an opportunity to gain your experience and once you have enough experience, you’ll have more career opportunities.

Q: Dear Mr Abidi, I am a medical student and want to appear in CCS exam. Sir I am a bit confused and can’t decide that I have to continue studying in medical or shift to CSS. I got your contact from someone for guidance. Please, guide me accordingly. (Farrukh Karamat – Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Farrukh Sahib, I can only guide you in a proper manner if you let me know the current year of medicine or professional examination you are studying. If you are about to complete your degree, I’ll not suggest you to leave and shift to CSS. I’ll advise you to complete your medical degree, do your house job, gain experience in your relevant field and during this try to appear in CCS exam. Please, think before you make a final decision because medical domain is what most people want to go in as it’s very respectable profession.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).