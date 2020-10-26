Lahore races: Marmaris annexes Amigo Cup

LAHORE: Marmaris silenced its critics and non-believers by winning the 1000-metre Amigo Cup here on the 8th day winter meeting 2020-21 of Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

The followers of the game were of the view that Marmaris’ tenure as the frontrunner has come to an end but this three-year-old equine silenced everyone and made its owners Rehan Bokhari and Asif Sherwani jubilant.

Other than the cup race there were six Bhalwal Plates and in those there were three upsets and three wins of the favourites.

Sajree was believed to take the place but it jumped over every challenger to win the first race of the day. Bano and She claimed the second and third positions, respectively, which too were surprises.

In the second race of the day, Red Boy lived up to the billing to win with Dimple and After Hero upsetting the favourites to be second and third in the race.

Badeera overtook the favourite Super Asia to be the winner while the latter was second. As of the third place, Eden Roc came up with an astonishing run to be among the top three.

The fourth race which was of class VI and division-II and III was won by favourite Malika Princess. However, the expected placers were beaten and overtaken by Khan Jee and Zauq-e-Yakeen at second and third position, respectively.

The fifth race was the Amigo Cup and its winner was favourite Marmaris. But the remaining two positions were surprisingly taken by claimed by Sanctity and Ashal Love, respectively.

In the class VII and division-II sixth race, Barbarian's Charge staged yet another upset of the day when favourite Missing My Love was pushed to the third position. Dazzling settled for the second position.

In the seventh and final race of the day which was of class VI and division-I, it was the Final Call that surprisingly prevailed over every other contender. Slightly Different and Prince of Arab settled for the second and third positions, respectively.