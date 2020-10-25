Imran’s slogan of change means destruction: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the party will demand constitutional rights for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan so that their voice can be heard in Islamabad.

“If the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will not select the Prime Minister of Pakistan, how they will get their rights,” he asked while addressing corner meetings at Gol, Sarmak, Mehdiabad and other places in Skardu district in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday. Bilawal said, “We have to save the people of Gilgit-Baltistan from this puppet and selected regime of Imran Khan. We have to save the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan from the false promises of Imran Khan and the entire country from his destructive measures.”

He said Imran Khan was a liar who had promised Southern Punjab province within 100 days but he failed to do so.

He said that the PPP was the only party which could provide the rights to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. He said the PPP had given Gilgit-Baltistan its first governor and chief minister and in election manifesto whatever the party had promised to the GB people would be fulfilled.

He urged the people to vote for the PPP and bring it into power so that all the promises could be fulfilled.

“Owing to the lies of Imran Khan, the people from GB to Karachi have only one slogan and that is Go Imran Go,” he said, adding from the lady health workers to growers, from labourers to government employees, everyone was upset with Imran Khan. “His slogan of change is in fact means destruction and we have to save GB from it,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan didn’t need a lollipop but rights.

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s priority was provision of jobs to youngsters.

He said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had given the lady health workers programme while former President Asif Ali Zardari introduced BISP for poor women. “We need such revolutionary programmes for the people in Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said. He said the people of GB were still benefitting from the food subsidy given by the PPP.

“I have to materialize the dreams that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had for the people of Pakistan. I need a clear mandate from Gilgit-Baltistan so that I can fight for the rights,” he said. He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had provided jobs and it was a PPP slogan in 2008 elections that “Benazir aaye gi, rozgaar laaye gi”. He asked the people to vote for the PPP for a better tomorrow.