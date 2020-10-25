Absconders have no ability to lead nations, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said that those suffering from moral bankruptcy and absconders could not have the ability to lead the nation.

In a tweets the minister said, “Maryam Nawaz is full of anger and hit by desperation. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has awakened the nation against corrupt gangs, will not back down from the struggle against corruption”. Minister maintained that the government would not back down from its struggle against the corrupt elements.

In another tweet, he said protection of journalists was the government responsibility. He added that the Sindh government and police had been directed to use all resources to recover the missing reporter of Geo News Ali Imran.

In this regard, he explained that all the concerned federal institutions had been directed to cooperate with the Sindh government.