IHC to hear Fawad’s disqualification plea on Nov 16

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed November 16 as date to hear plea on disqualification of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

According to cause list, issued by registrar, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case on November 16. The petitioner, Sami Ibrahim, has claimed that the minister did not disclose details of the land he owns in

Jhelum in his nomination papers for the 2018 general election. He is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ and should be disqualified, he argued.

Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is a provision requiring elected officials to be ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ or honest and righteous. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen were disqualified under this clause.