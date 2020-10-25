‘Collaboration of private sector vital for livestock sector’

LAHORE : Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak has said that collaboration of private sector is vital for strengthening the livestock sector.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding brand improvement and boosting meat and milk production at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here.

He said that with the collaboration of private sector, livestock farms could be developed according to the models of the developed countries.

The minister said that the livestock, agriculture and irrigation departments were linked with each other, adding that there was a need to bring livestock from informal to formal sector.

Sardar Dreshak said that there was a need to collect authentic data in livestock sector which would help improve the planning process.

Performance of poultry sector is commendable, and livestock and dairy sectors should be run on the same pattern, he added.

Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak said that interest of private sector in livestock was encouraging.

Livestock Secretary Saqib Zafar said that collaboration of the private sector was of utmost importance for bringing modernity in livestock, adding that proposals given by the private sector would be considered.