Opp holding rallies to protect their interests: governor

LAHORE : Federal Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor House here on Saturday.

Different issues came under discussing during the meeting. The federal minister on the occasion appreciated the launch of historic scholarship programme for students of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA.

During the meeting, Ch Sarwar said the opposition parties are holding protest rallies to protect their political interests, adding the government is established and will remain in power regardless of opposition’s meetings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government will complete its constitutional term, he said.

One thing is clear that we will not allow the politics of rioting and anarchy of political opponents to succeed. Negative propaganda of the opposition will be thwarted. Over 220 million Pakistanis stand united with their defence institutions.

Corruption will be eliminated and transparency will be made mandatory. Prime Minister Imran Khan does politics of principles on which there will be no compromise. General elections will be held in 2023 so the opposition should avoid politics of protest and wait for the general elections. People will decide by the power of their votes which party they want to bring to power, the governor said.

Ijaz Shah said people have given a five-year mandate of the government to PTI. He said promise of transparent accountability would be fulfilled without any discrimination and rule of law was being ensured at all levels.