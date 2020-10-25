Italian priest appointed as Catholic patriarch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Pope Francis has appointed an Italian priest, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, as Latin patriarch of Occupied Al-Quds, the patriarchate said in a statement on Saturday.
He had filled the post in an interim capacity since the retirement in 2016 of Patriarch Fouad Twal, a Jordanian, at the age of 75.
"His Holiness, Pope Francis has announced the appointment of Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa as the Latin Patriarch in Occupied Al-Quds after his service as Apostolic Administrator for a period of four years," the statement said.
"May His Beatitude be granted good health and divine blessing to continue serving our Local Church, while promoting peace, justice and reconciliation."