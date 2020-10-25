A neglected crisis

Overpopulation is a serious issue for the modern world to deal with. It is believed that overpopulation is a curse for underdeveloped countries where resources are quite limited. In Pakistan, for example, we see numerous issues – such as rising poverty, food shortage, illiteracy, etc., – that are a direct result of overpopulation. It is a reality that the state which is economically weak is unable to serve its citizen properly. A rise in crimes is also related to the issue of overpopulation. Since the people don’t have job opportunities, they commit crimes to feed their families. This makes the state more prone to instability. These issues have created a complex scenario for Pakistan.

There is a need for policymakers to pay attention to this issue. The government should create awareness among the people and introduce family planning programmes to deal with this matter.

Muhammad Firas Qureshi

Abbottabad