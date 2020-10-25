Meeting decides to ensure availability of subsidised flour

MANSEHRA: A meeting of the district administration has decided to ensure the availability of wheat flour sale on subsidised price.

The meeting was attended by the assistant commissioners of the five tehsils and heads of the devolved departments, says a press release. “I will never tolerate any negligence in the crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and those dealers who don’t sell wheat flour at subsidised rates fixed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government,” said Dr Qasim Ali Khan, the deputy commissioner. The meeting was attended, among others, by the assistant commissioners of Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils. The DC said that around 100 sale points had been fixed and being supplied with the wheat flour in abundance regularly on the subsidised price and ACs and district food department should ensure the quality and uninterrupted supply of wheat flour at the points without any interval in the entire day. “We have fixed the price of a 20kg bag at Rs860 and if anyone charges more, it should be brought into the notice of authorities,” said Dr Qasim.