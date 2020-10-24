Two injured as students clash in university

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Two students sustained injuries in a clash between Pakhtun Students Federation and Khalil Students Organisation in the historic Islamia College University on Friday. Some of the students later blocked the main Jamrud Road to press the administration to take action against their rival group. However, the police arrested some of the protesting students to clear the road. The Islamia College University has been passing through serious issues after the governor ordered an action against its VC.