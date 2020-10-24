Malaysian PM seeks king’s nod to declare state of emergency

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin met the king on Friday to ask him to declare a state of emergency, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said - a move that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim denounced as an attempt to cling to power.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, did not give the reason for the request.

The proposed emergency would include the suspension of parliament, which is due to reconvene in November, but spare the public additional restrictions beyond the coronavirus curbs currently in place, one of the sources said.—

Saudi-led coalition destroys 2 Yemeni Houthi drones

DUBAI: The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen’s Houthi movement intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by the Houthis on Friday, Saudi state TV reported. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the report, which cited a coalition spokesman.—News desk