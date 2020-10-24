Salman shines in Millat Tractors Governor's Cup Golf

LAHORE: Lahore Gykhana’s Salman Hanif outshined all other participants in 37th Millat Tractors Governor's Cup Golf Tournament here on Friday.

At the completion of the first round in this three-round 54-hole tournament, Salman had a spectacular score of net 62, ten under par.

Abdullah Farooqi, 16, came up with a round of net 66.

Qasim Ali Khan and Saad Mehmood had scores of net 67. Following them are four others at a score of net 68: Ammad Nadeem, Haider Bokhari, Waseem Riaz and Farhan Khan. Placed at a score of 69 are Mogheesuddin and Imran Mehmood.