Zaki Farms reach Polo In Pink Cup final

LAHORE: Zaki Farms qualified for the main final when they overpowered Master Paints in an interesting semi-final on the fourth day of Polo In Pink Cup 2020.

On the other hand, Guard Group qualified for the subsidiary final.

The match between Master Paints and Zaki Farms remained even till the third chukker. Zaki Farms won the match when they scored a goal in the fourth. Shah Qublai Alam scored two goals, while Hashim Kamal Agha and Nazar Din scored one goal each.

For Master Paints, all three goals were scored by Adnan Jalil Azam.

Two chukker matches were played between Guard Group, Magic River and AOS for the final. The Guard Group first beat the AOS 4 to two hand a half, and then beat Magic River 4 to one and a half. In the third match, Magic River defeated AOS Polo 4 to 2 and half. Thus, Guard Group qualified for the second final. The finals and sub-finals of the event will be played on Sunday (tomorrow).