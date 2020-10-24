Lahore matches moved to Rawalpindi, Karachi due to air pollution

KARACHI: The three T20Is against Zimbabwe which were to be played in Lahore have been moved to Rawalpindi because of the sudden deterioration in air quality, the PCB announced on Friday.

It also said the remaining four HBL PSL 2020 matches will be held in Karachi. The intense air pollution in Lahore is expected to deepen next month. The dates of the matches remain unchanged.

“Following the sudden deterioration in air quality and now further expected air pollution in November, we have made a swift decision to move the matches scheduled in Lahore,” said Wasim Khan, PCB Chief Executive. “We have been keeping a close eye on air quality forecasts over the last two weeks,” he added.

“The early onset of hazardous pollution and subsequent poor air quality meant that the risk to keep matches in Lahore at this stage was too great. An early decision was made to ensure logistical challenges could be dealt with sooner rather than later. We cannot and will not compromise on the health and wellbeing of the players or officials.

“I am grateful to Zimbabwe Cricket, the franchise owners, broadcast partners and our valued commercial partners for their understanding in supporting our decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, the High Performance department has decided that players featuring in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be released following the third round match to spend the break at their homes. Before returning to Karachi for the fourth round action, which begins on November 20, the players will undergo Covid-19 tests at home and then another test upon arrival. Players with two negative tests will be allowed to integrate with their respective sides.

Revised schedule: Pakistan v Zimbabwe (matches to start at 3:30pm PST)

1st T20, Pindi, Nov 7

2nd T20I, Pindi, Nov 8

3rd T20I, Pindi Nov 10

HBL PSL 2020 (remaining four matches)

Nov 14: Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings), (3pm-6.30pm), Karachi; Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi), (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi

Nov 15: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi

Nov 17: Final, (8pm-11.30pm), Karachi.