Ammad scores 98 for Sindh against KP

KARACHI: Ammad Alam struck solid 98 to enable Sindh to post 270-8 in 83 overs in their first innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the first day of the second round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI here at the KCCA Stadium on Friday.

Ammad, who opened the innings, hammered eight fours and three sixes in his 168-ball knock.

Danish Aziz made 46 and Saifullah Bangash belted 43. The first innings are restricted to 83 overs.

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Imran got 4-55.

In response, at stumps KP were 16 without loss in six overs.

At TMC Ground, Northern were folded by Central Punjab for only 128 in their first innings with Taimur Sultan making 29.

Off-spinner Aitizaz Habib got 6-19 in 11.1 overs.

Central Punjab, in reply, were 114-3 in 31 overs. Mohammad Akhlaq struck 50 while No3 batsman Mohammad got retired hurt on 49. Left-arm spinner Raza Hasan got 2-49.

At SBP Ground, Mukhtar Ahmed scored 51 and Zain Abbas 42 as Southern Punjab were all out for 196 in their first innings against Balochistan. Left-arm leg-spinner Mohammad Junaid got 4-37, while Usama Mir captured 3-59.

In response, Balochistan scored 53-2 at stumps.