Efforts on to amend laws for narcotics control: minister

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati has said that narcotics peddlers escape punishment mostly because of the flaws in the existing laws.

“Our government has been taking steps to amend the existing narcotics laws as drug barons mostly escape punishments because of the flaws in these laws,” Swati told an awareness session with students and faculty members at Government Postgraduate College here on Friday.

He said that his ministry was holding awareness sessions at educational institutions in order to sensitise youngsters on the lethal consequences of the narcotics use.

“We have been adopting a multi-pronged strategy to deal with the current situation where narcotics peddlers are active in targeting our youths at the educational institutions but we would foil their evil designs through effective legislation and crackdowns,” said Swati.

The federal minister said that civil society should also play its due role to protect youngsters from the drugs.

“The government alone can’t curb the menace of narcotics peddling until parents and civil society play their due role,” he said.

Swati said the doors of his ministry were open for those who wanted to extend their support in eradicating the narcotics menace from society.

“I assure you that if anyone comes forward to help my department in nabbing the narcotics peddlers, his name would be kept secret,” he said.