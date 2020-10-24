Dr Yasmin Rashid approves new posts at Rawalpindi hospitals

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday approved a number of new posts at (District Headquarters Hospital) DHQ and other hospitals in Rawalpindi.

She was addressing the 8th Syndicate meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU). According to a handout issued here, RMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Omar, Registrar and syndicate members attended the meeting. The registrar presented the agenda items of the meeting while Vice-Chancellor Dr Omar presented the performance reports of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and its attached teaching institutions.

The meeting approved payments for pending liabilities, including utility bills of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, DHQ Rawalpindi and Medical University. The minister approved opening of new accounts for Benazir Hospital, DHQ Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi Medical University. The meeting approved payments for the medical equipment procured for DHQ and Holy Family Hospital and a contract for year 2020-21 for cleanliness services at DHQ Rawalpindi.