Poor performance: 16 price control magistrates get show-cause notices

MULTAN: The district administration Thursday issued show cause notices to sixteen price control magistrates on charges of showing poor performance against those involved in inflation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khtak on the directives of Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood, issued show cause notices to the price magistrates and sought detailed their reply in three days. The district administration would take punitive action under PEEDA Act against the price magistrates, officials said. Earlier, the Commissioner asked the price magistrates to improve their performance. The show cause notices were issued to Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Director Environment, Mohammad Afzal, SMC, Liaqat Ali, Assistant Director agriculture, Dr Jamshed Akhtar, Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Mubashir Jalal, DDHO, Ghulam Taqi, Assistant Director Agriculture, Dr Mohammad Imtiaz, Deputy Director Livestock, Omar Chughtai, AFC, Nadeem Abbas, AFC, Kamran, Assistant Director Labor, Muzaffar Bhatta, NTC president, Samar Abbas ARC Shujaabad and others.