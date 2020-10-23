Saudi Arabia not opposing Pakistan on FATF issue, says Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council as special representative on religious harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi said Saudi Arabia is supporting Pakistan on FATF issue and refuted the rumours that it has opposed Pakistan on the issue.

“Some conspiring elements were fanning baseless news about Pakistan and Arab countries and spoiling Pakistan’s stable relations with Muslim Arab world. Pakistan’s FATF issue will be forwarded before respective meeting today (Friday),” he said while talking to media Thursday. Prime Minister Office also issued a notification Thursday for appointment of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman Pakistan Ulema Council as special representative on religious harmony and Middle East.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Pakistan owns brotherly relations with all Muslim and Arab countries adding that Pakistan wants unity of Ummah to strengthen Islamic world. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also said more than five million Pakistanis are serving in different Islamic and Arab countries and to address problems and issues faced by these Pakistanis, Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned him to strengthen Pakistan’s relations with these Middle East countries as well as to address the problems of these Pakistanis. He said he will do his best to fulfill these responsibilities assigned to him by the premier. Hafiz Ashrafi also announced that he will soon coordinate with leadership of Islamic and Arab countries and take steps on emergency footings to strengthen Pakistan’s relations with Muslim Arab countries in Middle East. He said Pakistan feels proud on strengthened and stable relations with Islamic world and Arab countries. He also said Prime Minister Imran Khan owns very explicit stance that Pakistan with assistance of other Islamic countries should play positive role in addressing challenges confronting the Ummah.