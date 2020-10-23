Clean Karachi campaign launched under aegis of PCIC

KARACHI: The Clean Karachi campaign has been formally launched under the aegis of the newly-formed Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) comprising the federal and provincial authorities and other stakeholders to carry out development works in the city.

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday formally launched the campaign to ensure cleanliness in the city. The sewerage system of Karachi was being revamped under the newly-launched Clean Karachi campaign.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, and all district municipal corporations had been taking active part in the campaign.

The PCIC was constituted following announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan to give Rs1,100 billion development package for the city. The committee also have representatives of the Pakistan Army.