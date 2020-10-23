PA building turns pink for breast cancer awareness

Lahore:Punjab Assembly building was illuminated pink on Thursday in commemoration of the ongoing PINKtober breast cancer awareness drive and to acknowledge the efforts of Pink Ribbon for the cause of breast cancer.

Pink Ribbon is the only organisation in Pakistan dedicatedly working on the issue of breast cancer with nationwide outreach since 2004. By turning the PA building pink for the lifesaving cause, the PA Speaker showed concern for more than 10 million Pakistani women with a high risk of breast cancer. Founder of Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab said he was grateful to her for collaboration with Pink Ribbon for pink illumination.

Talking to the media on the illumination event, the founder of Pink Ribbon said, “Despite the fact that breast cancer is the only cancer that can be cured successfully, if diagnosed at an early stage. It is unfortunate that this cancer alone claims 40,000 lives every year.”