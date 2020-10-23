‘Merit, justice, rule of law solution to all problems’

LAHORE:The launching ceremony of the book “Islam Ek Mukamal Nizam-e-Hayat” written by Planning Commission of Pakistan former Deputy Chairman Engineer Dr Muhammad Akram Sheikh was held at Punjab University here on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, senior journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Pro-VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Professor Emeritus Dr Khawaja Muhammad Zakria, Dr Muhammad Akram Sheikh, heads of various departments and a large number of students attended the book launch.

Raja Yasir Humayun said that Islam is a comprehensive system of life which teaches love for humanity. He said that many Western thoughts of liberalism and secularism, etc, were also derived from Islam. He added Islamic teachings produce the best human beings and the Muslims.

The minister said that an important aspect of the state of Madina was that it took care of every living being. He said, “The state of Madina is an ideal example for us and our direction was towards it.” He said that it was a matter of pride that PU was improving its international ranking.

Prof Niaz Ahmed said merit, justice, honesty and rule of law were solutions to all problems. He said only those countries and organisations progressed which were run under the rules and regulations. He said distance from Islam was the main reason for our problems. He said Dr Akram’s book had given practical solutions to the problems being faced by the country.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that ulema played a role in education and training of others and Dr Akram Sheikh had performed the same task through his new creation. He said the author had highlighted basic concepts of Islam in a simple way and explained thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah about his dream of Pakistan. Dr Khawaja Muhammad Zakria said “We can become a great nation if we can realise our own responsibilities.”

LGH: Lahore General Hospital Head Nurse Ms Shamim Akhtar passed away during service after she fell ill for a little while. According to the government policy, her salary and benefits to continue till her age of retirement.

LWMC audit: The Board of Directors of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has decided to conduct four years’ pending audit of the company. The decision was made in the 102nd meeting of LWMC board of directors held here on Thursday. The meeting chaired by newly-appointed LWMC Chairman Malik Amjad Ali was called to review and approve certain agenda. The agenda of Orange Line Metro Train project was approved and it was decided that LWMC will be providing cleanliness facilities at all the Orange Line Train stations. The BoD chairman also constituted audit, HR and procurement committees to ensure transparency.