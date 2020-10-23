BISL International Squash from November 17

KARACHI: The third edition of BISL International Squash Championship will be held from November 17-21.

The $10,000 event is for domestic players only who are currently based in Pakistan.

The event is to be played on full glass court (4 sided) at Serena Hotel in Quetta.

The draw is of 16 places.

The championship had been postponed because of unavailability of glass court.

“The organisers have resolved their issues with Pakistan Squash Federation so ,” said a source.