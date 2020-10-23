Poor performance

The PTI-led government has failed miserably. Since 2018, the government has been criticising the previous governments for everything that is wrong in the country. So far, the government hasn’t started any development project in the country. Even though the PTI promised that it wouldn’t take foreign loans, the country is still borrowing loans. For the last two years, the government has been threatening the opposition parties. The poor are living a difficult life.

But the PM is busy delivering furious speeches. An unprecedented rise in the prices of medicines has forced the poor to discontinue to their medical treatment. We agree that the previous governments weren’t transparent. However, there are dedicated institutions that will investigate the matter and punish the people who were involved in corruption. The federal government should focus on its performance.

Awais Gopang

Sukkur