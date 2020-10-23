Mansehra Bar, govt to work for juvenile offenders welfare

MANSEHRA: The District Bar Association, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, will initiate programmes for the welfare of the juvenile offenders confined in the district jail here.

“We have already been providing free legal aid to the inmates confined in the district jail and henceforth would join hands with the Social Welfare Department to make juvenile offenders beneficial citizens of society,” said Amir Khan Swati, president of the bar association, while speaking to journalists after a meeting at his office here on Thursday. The meeting, attended among others by District Social Welfare Officer Abdul Rasheed, Superintendent Jail Riaz Khan and the member district legal empowerment committee Nisar Ahmad Khan Swati, also decided to ensure all sorts of indoor-games’ facilities for the juvenile offenders.

Amir told the meeting that soon such electronic devices and LED would be installed at the juvenile barracks. “We will soon visit the district jail and finalise our priorities for the juvenile offenders,” he said. Abdul Rasheed said that his department was already in an assessment process to launch welfare schemes for the juvenile offenders and the district bar association president’s support was appreciable in this respect.