Governor hails police role in war on terror

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Thursday appreciated the role of police force in war against terrorism and said the sacrifices of police and security forces would always be remembered.

“The role of police was crucial to elimination of crimes and for establishment of a peaceful society. The police officers should be role models for the subordinates and citizens,” he told the participants of the 47th ASPs Specialised Training Programme who visited Governor’s House here. The participants were ASPs from across the country, said a handout. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had empowered the provincial police. “Though delegation of powers to another is difficult for the authority holding the same power, we made it a role model for the rest of the police forces in the country,” he added.

He emphasised on the police officers to ensure protection of life and property of the citizens at all costs and provide a sense of security to the people. “The right use of power and good manners are the best weapons for the police force to control crimes and win the trust of the masses,” he went on to add.