COAS visits LoC, lauds troops’ operational preparedness

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward areas at Chamb Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) on Wednesday and appreciated the operational preparedness of troops. The COAS was briefed on latest operational situation including Indian ceasefire violations, deliberately targeting local residents, living near LOC. Interacting with officers and men, the COAS appreciated them for continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness. The COAS emphasised upon troops to extend all out support to local population, affected by unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations. "Remain steadfast, discharge your duties with utmost sincerity and devotion," the COAS said. Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received COAS at the LOC.