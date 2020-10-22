Rs1,287 bn current account surplus recorded: Country headed in right direction, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday said the country is heading in the “right direction” as Pakistan's current account has recorded a surplus of $792 million (Rs1,287 billion) in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2020-21, with the central bank saying that it is the "first quarterly surplus in more than five years".

He tweeted, “great news for Pakistan. We are headed in right direction finally. Current Account was in surplus of $73 million during Sept, bringing surplus for 1st quarter to $792 million compared to deficit of $1,492 million during same time last year. Exports grew 29% and remittances grew 9% over previous month”.

The PM also discussed matters relating to the Island Authority Ordinance with Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan. They also discussed issues regarding various cases pending with the Supreme Court and high courts. They also considered the plan about resolving the pending cases related to Federal Board of Revenue in various courts and tribunals. The PM appreciated the AG and his team in pursuing the cases effectively.

Meanwhile, PM Inspection Commission Chairman Ahmed Yar Hiraj and PM's Special Representative for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi also met Imran Khan. Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) called on the PM and briefed him on the progress on Diamer Basha Dam and Mohmand Dam.