close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 22, 2020

IG awards ASI’s daughter

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 22, 2020

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad on Wednesday awarded cash prize and shield to Kainat Abbassi, the daughter of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Capital police Muhammad Siddique, who got first position in BS Telecommunication Engineering.

The IGP invited the position holder to his office and encouraged her by awarding cash prize and shield.

He prayed for success in her life and said that hard work is key to gain glory.

DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, AIG (Establishment) Kamran and AIG (Operations) Haroon Joya were also present on the occasion.

Latest News

More From Islamabad