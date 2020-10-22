Second phase of cultural heritage workshops begins

LAHORE:The Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) is conducting the second phase of their capacity building trainings for UNESCO’s project “Protection and Promotion of Cultural Heritage of Punjab through Sustainable Tourism and Economic Growth”.

This series is divided into three themes. The first part of the workshop series was conducted from Oct 13 to Oct 16 which focused on understanding integrated system management plans, cultural tourism, cultural heritage and management and community and cultural heritage.

The second phase focuses more on specific integrated system management plans and field training, Management Framework and International Guidelines and Policies. The training will be held at IAC from Oct 21 till Oct 23, 2020. The first day marked the recap and participants’ presentations from the learning outcomes inspired from the first phase of the workshop.

Saba Samee, architectural conservation expert, led the session on the introduction processes and programme for action to preserve the cultural heritage of Gurdwaras in Punjab.

This module was followed by an action plan, priority list and priority projects led by Prof Sajida Haider Vandal, project heritage site planning expert. The participants were also introduced to field sites and communities and explanation of what the field work entails.

The aim of this module was to develop a sustainable and integrated system management plan to enhance the conservation and tourism of the Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Gujranwala and Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib, Shiekhupura.