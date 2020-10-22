Call to raise wages, check price-hike

LAHORE:Electricity workers observed “Demand Day” on Wednesday all over the country under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union CBA by holding rallies. Hundreds of workers took out a rally outside Lahore Press Club carrying banners in support of their demands.

They demanded raise in wages and pension of the workers employed in government, semi-government and private sector and check on rising prices of essential commodities. They demanded the government not to privatise national electricity public utility, electricity companies and thermal power houses in the wider public interest.

The union general secretary Khurshid Ahmad addressing the rally demanded the government reduce the prices of essential commodities, raise the wages and pension of workers by at least 30 percent.

He demanded Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) to bring the contract and daily wagers working for years on regular basis. He demanded the government resolve workers’ issues through mutual dialogue with them. The rally was also addressed by Haji Younas, Rana Shakoor, Osama Tariq, Mazaffar Mateen, Malik Zahoor, Nosher Khan, Naveed Dogar, Hassan Munir Bhatti and others. The workers demanded the government establish National Labour Commission to settle the workers’ just demands and bring the outdated labour laws in conformity with ILO Conventions.