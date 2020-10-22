BVH doctor paid tribute

LAHOREP:Post Graduate Medical Institute and Amiruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has paid tribute to Dr Muhammad Fayyaz, Professor of Medicine at Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur and Head Professor of Medical Ward 2, and termed his death a great loss to the country and the nation.

He added that with the martyrdom of Dr Fayyaz Department of Medicine had lost a great teacher. He said Dr Fayyaz sacrificed his life and saved other corona patients which would always be remembered in the history of medicine.

search operations : Lahore police conducted 271 search operations in the current month of October, 2020. The police officials checked 21,478 persons, 5,618 houses, 2,035 tenants, 47 hotels, 11 hostels, 19 guesthouses, 38 churches, seven factories and 235 shops. Police took action against 10 persons under tenancy act and three persons on drug charges. Police arrested 82 persons on miscellaneous criminal charges.