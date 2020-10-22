‘Rs1.75 billion interest-free loans given to doctors, health practitioners’

LAHORE:Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) held an introductory seminar on “Promoting Health Entrepreneurship through Interest Free-Loans” at Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore.

The seminar was led by Managing Director of Punjab Health Foundation, Dr Kiran Khurshid (PAS), who said that the mandate of Punjab Health Foundation is to promote and

finance the development of the health sector in Punjab, the Foundation has dispersed an amount of Rs1.75 billion to the doctors and well as other health practitioners as interest-free loans thus promoting health entrepreneurship and job creation in the region.

Dr Kiran said that under the visionary leadership and direction of Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Punjab Health Foundation is spreading its network of outreach and this seminar is a part of upcoming many endeavours.

Our systems are fast-tracked. Obtaining easy and interest free loans for health professionals is as easy as applying online from the comfort of one’s home while the processing time takes only 45 days, Punjab Health Foundation Managing Director said.

Talking to the media, the Managing Director said Dr Yasmin Rashid approved to increase upper loan limits of Smart Loan Schemes as known as SLS Schemes recently in a meeting of board of directors held in September 2020, where upper limit slabs for Gynae –obstetrician has been increased from 2.5 million to 3.5 million, similarly Ophthalmologist, Pediatrics, Dermatologist and Cosmetologists, Family Physicians, General Physicians, doctors with specialisation in their respective fields have been raised to 3.5 million which was previously 2.5 million rupees.

On this occasion, the MD announced giving easy and interest free loans to deserving students that the University recommends at the time of passing out. Speaking at the occasion, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah University Prof Dr Aamir Zaman said that he looks forward to strengthen this partnership with Punjab Health Foundation in the future as well.