ACE team to review high profile cases

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Director General Gohar Nafees has made an apex investigation review team at the ATC Headquarters. The team comprising four senior directors; vigilance, admin, legal and technical; will be reviewing the progress on mega corruption cases being investigated at ACE and will report to the ACE DG on a daily basis. Progress on all the high-profile cases such as relating to sugar mills, flour scandal, illegal occupation of state land and crackdown on illegal petrol pumps will be reviewed, said Shafqatullah Mushtaq, the team head.