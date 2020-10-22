close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

ACE team to review high profile cases

Lahore

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Director General Gohar Nafees has made an apex investigation review team at the ATC Headquarters. The team comprising four senior directors; vigilance, admin, legal and technical; will be reviewing the progress on mega corruption cases being investigated at ACE and will report to the ACE DG on a daily basis. Progress on all the high-profile cases such as relating to sugar mills, flour scandal, illegal occupation of state land and crackdown on illegal petrol pumps will be reviewed, said Shafqatullah Mushtaq, the team head.

