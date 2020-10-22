223 Sahulat bazaars made functional: CS

LAHORE:On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government has made fully functional 223 Sahulat bazaars across the province to ensure the availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar, at discounted rates.

This was explained at a briefing during daily review meeting on price control chaired by the Punjab chief secretary. The meeting reviewed steps to control prices and availability of eatables, particularly flour and sugar. The chief secretary told the participants of the meeting that the establishment of Sahulat bazaars aimed to provide relief to the common man as well as to normalise prices in the open market.

As many as 396 Sahulat bazaars would be set up throughout the province under the directions of the CM, he said. He directed the deputy commissioners to personally supervise the auction process at fruits and vegetable markets, besides keeping an eye on the entire supply chain to curb hoarding. Asking the officers to deal hoarders with an iron hand, he said that those fleecing consumers deserve no leniency.

He remarked that for the permanent solution to the problem of price-hike, a complete system of supply chain management would have to be devised and for this, the agriculture and related departments would have to work for year-round forecasting and an increase in production.

The PM has also issued clear directions in this regard, he added. The chief secretary directed that monitoring and reporting in the process of price control be further improved and special attention be paid to increase the number of inspections. He also sought a detailed report from the Food Secretary on the monitoring of flour mills.

checking of prices: To control price hike and hoarding, the district administration continued its checking of Sahulat bazaars and city markets here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz made frequent visits to the Sahulat markets in the city. He remained active in implementing government rates in Sahulat bazaars. The DC visited China Scheme, Singhpura, Garhi Shahu Sahulat bazaars. He reviewed the supply of essential commodities, posting of rate lists in prominent places and implementation of government rates. He reviewed the availability of flour and sugar in Sahulat bazaars. He expressed anger over low availability of sugar in the China Scheme Sahulat market and said immediate supply of sugar should be ensured and there should be no shortage of sugar in any case. Mudassar Riaz also reviewed the implementation of Corona SOPs in the markets. He checked the use of facemasks, hand sanitizers and social distancing implementation. He visited the stalls of onions, potatoes, pulses and fruits and inquired about the rates and also compared them with the open market.

He also checked the availability of flour on the standing flour trucks and weighed the flour. He said arrangements and rates in the Sahulat markets are being reviewed to provide relief to people.