Illegal structures razed; eight offices sealed

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed the offices of eight approved housing schemes for various violations in their approved scheme plans.

Officials said the operation was carried out on the direction of LDA Director General, Ahmed Aziz Tarar. LDA teams closed the offices of eight approved private housing schemes in Lahore for non-payment of transfer and mortgage deals and irregularities in the approved scheme plan. These schemes include Daman City, Pasco Employees Society, Park Avenue, Alkaber Town, Ghousia Town, Eden Canal Villas, Pakistan Medical Town and Eden Palace Villas.

Meanwhile, LDA’s staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-4 conducted an operation against illegal constructions in Johar Town and private housing schemes and demolished six buildings. They said restaurants on Plot No 12 D-1, an illegal commercial construction, were demolished in Johar Town. They said that in Revenue Employees Society, illegal commercial construction of Dhank Restaurant and its fence were demolished. Illegal commercial construction and container restaurant on Main Boulevard PIA Road was also demolished.