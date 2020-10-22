High court seeks action plan for security measures at schools

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the provincial school education secretary to submit the action plan for the implementation of security and safety measures at both the private and government educational institutes.

The direction came on identical petitions filed by rights activists and organisations seeking the implementation of the Sindh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2013. A counsel for the petitioners submitted that there were various provisions that required immediate attention of the Sindh government for the smooth implementation of the law in its letter and spirit.

The counsel pointed out that the Section 7 of the Act that made it obligatory for the provincial government and the local authorities to provide funds for carrying out provisions of the law. He submitted that the government was not providing sufficient funds to the public schools for quality education and better infrastructure.

He requested the SHC to seek a report from the education department about the allocation of funds for the implementation of the law. A provincial law officer sought time to call the education secretary along with a progress report with regard to steps being taken to improve the quality of education, curriculum and textbooks, governance as well as security and safety of the private and public schools.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the education secretary to submit an action plan for the implementation of the Sindh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2013, including security and safety measures for implementation in both the public and private schools. The high court also directed the private schools director general to file a fresh progress report with regard to safety measures at private schools.