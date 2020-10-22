A just demand

The Covid-19 pandemic badly affected the country’s economy. Almost all sectors face acute financial crises. The education sector that was suffered badly due to the lockdown and many private schools are still struggling to keep up with their expenses. Many parents refused to pay tuition fee. As a result, schools ran out of money. It gets difficult for them to pay salaries and rent. Despite repeated pleas, the government didn’t to provide any stimulus package to private schools. Both the teaching and non-teaching staff couldn’t receive salaries because school owners had no money to meet their monthly expenses.

Now after seven months, private schools have reopened. Some schools have asked parents to pay the fee of the previous months. This has generated a lot of criticism from different quarters. Parents believe that schools shouldn’t ask for the fee at all. The major source of revenue for schools is monthly tuition fee. Parents should cooperate with schools and try to understand the problems these schools face.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki