Proper channels

It is indeed heartening to note that our overseas Pakistanis are now sending funds through banking channels. This is largely due to restrictions imposed by the countries which resulted in the closure of land and
sea borders.
This trend should be further enhanced as it is in the nation’s interest that all annual capital flows are received through safe and secure banking channels. This will also contribute towards enhancing the nation’s image.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore