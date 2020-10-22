South Yorkshire to be placed in Tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions

LONDON: South Yorkshire will be the latest region placed into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions, the Sheffield City Region mayor has announced.

Dan Jarvis said: “Following extensive discussions with ministers, local council leaders and I have agreed with government that South Yorkshire will move into Tier 3, the ‘very high’ alert level for coronavirus restrictions.”

He said the restrictions, which will cover around 1.4 million people in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield, will come into force on Saturday morning.

The move came after Jarvis said that he and council leaders in the region were able to secure a £41 million support package from the government.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the restrictions would only be in place for as long as they were “absolutely necessary” and would be reviewed in 28 days’ time. With the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 having doubled over the past 10 days, he said that leaders had no choice but to act.

“We all recognise the gravity of the situation and have taken the responsible route to ensure we save lives and livelihoods, and protect our NHS. Inaction was not an option,” he said. “While infection rates vary across South Yorkshire, collective action was the only practical choice to keep everyone in our region safe.”

Officials said that in South Yorkshire, case rates range from 285 people per 100,000 in Doncaster up to 402 people per 100,000 in Sheffield.

Jarvis said that if the measures were effective, individual authorities would be able to move to lower alert levels as soon as it was safe to do so. However he said that to reach that situation as quickly as possible it was “critical” that people followed the new rules.

“The character and grit of people in South Yorkshire will be needed in abundance to help us get through what will be an incredibly challenging period,” he said.

The financial package agreed with the government includes £30 million to support the region’s businesses and £11 million for councils for measures such as test and trace.

The announcement means 7.3 million people, or 13 per cent of England’s population, will now be living under Tier 3 restrictions which include a ban on households mixing and the closure of pubs and bars which do not serve meals. In South Yorkshire, the restrictions will also include the closure of betting shops, adult gaming centres, casinos and soft play centres. Gym classes will not be allowed, but gyms will remain open.

The South Yorkshire deal came amid continuing recriminations following the collapse of talks on Tuesday over a financial support package for Greater Manchester. Jenrick said the government had no choice but to put the region into Tier 3 after mayor Andy Burnham rejected an offer of £60 million. He said the money was still available and invited council leaders in the region to approach him directly for a share. “The money is still there. It’s got Greater Manchester’s name on it,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said Health Secretary Matt Hancock had told Greater Manchester MPs on Tuesday that there would not now be a “single penny” for the region other than the £22 million the government was providing for test and trace.

“That story seems to have changed overnight,” she told the Today programme.

Ms Nandy, the MP for Wigan, said ministers now appeared to be trying to set one authority against another in a way that was not helpful.