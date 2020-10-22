Puta’s annual Pashto mushaira attracts many

The students and faculty members from almost all the educational institutions on the premises of University Campus on Wednesday hailed the holding of Pashto mushaira organised under the banner of Peshawar University Teachers Association (Puta) at the Convocation Hall here.

The Pashto poetry recitation session attracted a large number of students, faculty members and heads of different departments and institutions including Islamia College University (ICU), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Khyber Medical College (KMC), Agriculture University Peshawar and others. Pro-Vice-chancellor UoP, Prof Dr Muhammad Abid, heads of departments and faculties were also among the attendees. Around 12 noted Pashto poets recited their romance-laden poetic lines and received a thunderous applause from the audience at the jam-packed hall. A few student-poets also read out their poems. Opening the event, Prof Dr Fazli Nasir, president of Puta, said that though mushaira was a routine annual event, every year it left the students with a new spirit and zeal to enrich their creative powers, helped them widen their scope of vision and enlarge their canvas to craft their own image of the world around them. Zafar Khan Zafar, a popular Pashto poet as usual recited his hilarious Haikus and stole the show. “The main objective of the annual mushaira is to motivate young bards to raise the level of their confidence and enable them to express themselves in front of the audience,” Nasir elaborated, adding that conducting an event like this was a bit difficult for them due to Covid-19 but students and teachers cooperated and made it happen on the Campus. Most poets remained focused on advocating peace, Pakhtun identity, humanism, patriotism and national integration. Prof Abaseen Yousafzai chaired the event while Ali Akbar Sial, a progressive poet, was the chief guest.