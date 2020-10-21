close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
October 21, 2020

Two more youths martyred in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: In their fresh act of state terrorism, the Indian troops Tuesday martyred two more Kashmiri youths in Shopian district of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youths were killed during an overnight cordon and search operation (CASO) in Melhora area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Despite COVID-19, Indian troops continued violent cordon and search operations in different town and areas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Udhampuure, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and Kathua districts.

