Corona cases fail to move OPF Girl College management

ISLAMABAD: While the number of corona cases are rising in OPF Girls College in F-8 sector, the management appears to be indifferent to this threat as the working hours of staff have been increased instead of allowing them to operate from home.

It has been learnt that so far three teachers and four students have been tested positive. Teachers and students have expressed lots of reservations about the downplaying of threats by the management as it is trying to hide the cases.

Students and teachers are using the same transport, thus raising the concerns of contracting virus from each other. A couple of students from Cambridge section have been infected. While that section has gone online with students asked to attend classes through zoom, the siblings of infected students in primary section have been allowed to attend classes in college, raising concerns among parents of other students and teachers.

While students are coming on alternate days to attend the classes, the principal has increased the working hours of the college employees, putting them at the high risk.

Contrary to this, most of the educational institutions of Islamabad are taking live classes for 4 days with 2 days online classes in order to give its employees a relief in the present circumstances.

The News sent following questions to the OPF College Principal Darakhshan Waqas but she didn't respond.

1) Is this true that some teachers and students at your institution have been tested positive?

2) if yes, can you please provide the breakup?

3) what measures have been taken to arrest this spread?

4) Is it true that staff working duration has been enhanced instead of reducing in the current situation?