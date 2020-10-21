close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
October 21, 2020

Chief of Naval Staff calls on Governor Punjab

National

A
APP
October 21, 2020

LAHORE: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed professional matters of Pakistan Navy during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and professional activities of the Pakistan Navy were discussed. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on assuming office and said that Pakistan Navy had the best professional skills and the world appreciated the performance of Navy in protecting maritime borders.

Latest News

More From Pakistan