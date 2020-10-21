Chief of Naval Staff calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed professional matters of Pakistan Navy during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and professional activities of the Pakistan Navy were discussed. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on assuming office and said that Pakistan Navy had the best professional skills and the world appreciated the performance of Navy in protecting maritime borders.