NAB office clash case: ATC extends interim bail for Capt Safdar, Sanaullah

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail for PML-N leaders Capt Safdar (retd) and Rana Sanaullah in NAB office clash case. The court extended interim bail for the accused till October 23. The counsel of both the accused completed his arguments on bail matter after which the court adjourned the hearing. Capt Safdar appeared before the court while Rana Sanaullah sought exemption from personal appearance which was granted by the court. According to details, a clash erupted between the PML-N workers and law-enforcement agencies on August 11 when PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB office in Lahore. Later, police had booked 300 PML-N workers including Maryam and 187 others. The FIR was registered under Section 147 (punishment for rioting), Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), Section 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), Section 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), Section 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), Section 109 (punishment of abetment), Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and Section 86 (offence requiring a particular intent or knowledge committed by one who is intoxicated) of the Pakistan Penal Code.