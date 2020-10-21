Fall in cotton production: Govt accused of not providing quality seed to growers

MULTAN: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad central chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar Tuesday accused the government of not framing a policy to ensure quality seed and adulteration-free pesticides to cotton growers.

Talking to The News, Ch Anwar alleged that some influential people are conspiring to reduce under sowing area of cotton gradually to promote sugarcane crop that is highly water consuming crop. He said the Punjab government should take notice of the situation. The News has learnt that cotton crop mainly depends on good quality seed, adulteration free pesticides and agriculture department's guidance in pest management to get a bumper crop.

But, here growers are facing critical financial losses in terms of crop decline due to unavailability of quality seeds and adulteration free pesticides. Major cotton growing districts in south Punjab are facing critical decline in production as more than 50pc crop has been damaged in the region.

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association chairman Dr Jassumal demanded the government constitute a probe commission to investigate reasons behind cotton crop failure. Ch Anwar said the government policies caused cotton crop shortfall. He said textile goods are main exports of the country and if cotton is not available in the country then we would lose global markets.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced an Agriculture Emergency Program and allocated billions of rupees to save and promote crops.

However, the cash crop cotton did not include in the PMAEP, he added. The PCGA statistics available with The News and a comparison of cotton arrival between October 15, 2020 and 2019 has shown the districts have lost 45pc to nearly 80 percent crop this year. The Lodhran district is facing a shortfall of 68.6 percent as 8,557 bales have reached at ginneries compared to 26,858 bales.

The Multan district is facing a shortfall of 62.23 percent as the 17,700 bales have arrived than 46,866 bales. The Khanewal district is facing a shortfall of 30.87 percent after receiving 151,623 bales while the district had received 219,320 bales in October last. The numbers of 31,009 bales have arrived at ginneries in Muzaffargarh, facing a shortfall of 66.96 percent. The district had received 93, 857 bales during the corresponding period of last year. The Dera Ghazi Khan faces a shortfall of 42.38 percent following the arrival of 101, 109 bales compared to 175, 640 bales in October last. The Rajanpur district faces a shortfall of 142,398 bales. The numbers of 42,965 bales have arrived at ginneries compared to 185,363 bales arrived in October last.