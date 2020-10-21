Governor, Naval Chief discuss issues of mutual interest

LAHORE: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and professional activities of the Pakistan Navy were discussed. The governor congratulated Niazi on assuming office and said the Pakistan Navy has the best professional skills and the world appreciates the performance of the Navy in protecting maritime borders. He said the services of the Pakistan Navy in the field of education and health are commendable.

The governor said the Pakistan Navy provided selfless assistance to people during natural calamities. The Pakistan Navy is capable of repelling the enemy.

The Pakistan Navy has rendered immense services for the defence of the country. The whole nation is proud of the bravery and courage of the Pakistan Navy. He said the Pakistan Navy has a key role to play in the defence of the country's maritime borders. The Pakistan Navy is playing an important role in protecting the country's economic interests by providing security to Gwadar Port and CPEC projects. He hoped the Pakistan Navy under the leadership of Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi will successfully overcome the maritime challenges being faced by the country.

Sarwar said the enemies should not be in any kind of misunderstanding. Those who conspire to harm Pakistan will never succeed. By the grace of Allah Almighty, 22 crore people are standing by the side of their army. He said the Pakistan Army is fulfilling its professional responsibilities with utmost success.

The Naval chief said the soldiers of the Pakistan Army are protecting the borders, beaches, plains and mountains of the beloved homeland through faith, force, and abilities.