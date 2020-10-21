PM, cabinet urge nation: Keep your guard up against corona

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Tuesday expressed concern over a spike in coronavirus cases, urging the nation not to lower their guard and follow the SOPs, as the second wave of the pandemic was coursing through the length and breadth of the country.

Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the cabinet reviewed the coronavirus situation and acknowledged the fact that Pakistan had fought the epidemic with the best strategy that had been recognized internationally.

The cabinet was informed that the number of cases reported this month had increased compared to July-August. The corona positivity has reached two percent, while the death toll, which was in single digit in July and August, has now doubled.

The cabinet emphasized adherence to the implementation of safety measures, especially the use of facemasks and other SOPs. It was learnt that majority of ministers expressed concern over the rising prices of essential commodities.

The prime minister too expressed frustration over the uncontrolled prices of sugar and flour and directed the federal ministers to make eradication of inflation their mission. Imran reportedly said if wheat and sugar were abundant, then why their prices were not coming down. He asked the ministers to identify the negligent ones and also directed all government departments to give their input for curbing inflation.

Prime Ministerâ€™s Special Assistant on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan offered to give sugar price reduction formula. Chan also claimed that wheat and sugar could be cheaper and said the authorities concerned should sit with him and he will see how wheat and sugar were not cheap. The cabinet was briefed on the wheat reserves situation and the imported wheat in view of future needs. The meeting was briefed on the status of release of government wheat by various provinces.

The cabinet was informed that the Punjab government was releasing 17,000 to 20,000 tonnes of wheat per day which was being increased to 25,000 tonnes. The Sindh government is releasing 85,000 tonnes [of wheat] from October 21 to 31.

The meeting was informed that the Punjab province had assured that supply of wheat would be ensured as per demand at the utility stores.

Similarly, Sindh has also assured wheat supply to the flour mills as per their requirement. The cabinet reiterated its commitment not only to ensure abundant availability of wheat in the country, but also to control the prices and take all necessary steps in this regard.

The forum was briefed on the sugar reserves, import situation and price. The cabinet was informed that the process of physical verification was started after Wajid Zia's report on sugar.

The meeting was informed that the average monthly consumption of two to two and a half lakh tonnes of sugar had suddenly increased manifold.

The meeting was informed that in view of sugar need, it was decided to import immediately. The cabinet was informed that the crushing season would begin in the next 20 days.

A fine of Rs5 million per day will be imposed for delay in the crushing season. In this regard, the Punjab government has amended the law.

The cabinet was told that 200,000 tonnes of sugar would reach the country in the next few days. The prime minister directed that a detailed report on wheat and sugar be presented in the next cabinet meeting.

The cabinet approved the interim management committee of Gun and Country Club Islamabad while the decisions taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms on October 7, 2020 were ratified.

The meeting approved the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (Limited) under the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Measures.

The cabinet approved extension of additional charge of Chief Executive of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company and the decisions taken at the October 14, 2020 meeting of the Economic Co-ordination Committee were ratified. The cabinet approved a proposal for issuance of 98 new Overseas Employment Promoter Licenses, revocation of 18 licenses, transfer of 10 licenses and change in the scope of five licenses.

The cabinet approved the decisions taken in the October 15, 2020 meeting of the Economic Co-ordination Committee. The decisions taken in the cabinet committee meeting on Legislation on October 19, 2020 were also ratified. The decision taken in cabinet committee on energy on October 15, 2020 to meet the demand for furnace oil was also ratified.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq presented a cheque for Rs1,033,933 for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund on behalf of the MQM.